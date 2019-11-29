WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OU at Wichita State
2 p.m. Saturday, Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan., ESPN3
OKLAHOMA (4-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 19.2 5.3
G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.7 2.3
G Robertson 5-7 18.0 3.2
G/F Williams 6-0 14.2 11.0
F Simpson 6-1 3.3 3.8
WICHITA ST. (3-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G McCarty 5-8 11.0 2.4
G Bremaud 5-11 8.4 3.4
G Bastin 5-8 8.4 3.4
F Prince 6-1 6.8 3.6
F Smith 5-11 7.4 8.2
Notes: Oklahoma, fresh off a 78-65 victory over Abilene Christian, will embark on its second road game, a Saturday matinee. … Taylor Robertson hit seven 3-pointers against Abilene Christian and leads the nation with 30 makes this season. She has made more 3s than 139 NCAA Division I teams this season. … Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 18 points against Abilene Christian. … Ana Llanusa’s 19.2 points per game ranks fourth in the Big 12. … OU leads the all-time series 13-6 and has won eight of the past 10 against the Shockers.