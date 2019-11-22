WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OU at Houston
2 p.m. Saturday, Fertitta Center, Houston
OKLAHOMA (3-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;21.3;4.3
G;Lemon;5-8;10.0;4.3
G;Robertson;5-7;19.5;3.8
F;Williams;6-0;14.5;11.5
F;Simpson;6-1;3.5;4.3
HOUSTON (2-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Harris;5-8;14.8;4.0
G;Blackshell-Fair;5-10;6.5;3.3
F;Hill;6-2;13.3;7.5
F;Jones;6-2;7.0;4.8
F;Branch;5-10;6.5;3.3
Notes: Oklahoma will play its first road game Saturday. … Taylor Robertson leads the nation by averaging 5.0 3-pointers per game, which is more than 105 programs in NCAA Division I. She is making 54% (20-for-37) of her attempts. … Four players are averaging in double figures, led by Ana Llanusa (21.5 ppg). She also leads the Big 12 with four steals per game. … Houston is coming off an 80-62 win over Houston Baptist. … The Cougars are led by Jasmyne Harris’ 14.8 ppg.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World