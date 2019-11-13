18Stiles5

Jackie Stiles, an assistant coach at Missouri State the past six years, is now on Sherri Coale’s staff at Oklahoma, which plays MSU on Thursday. JESSE SCHEVE/Missouri State University

 Jesse Scheve

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Missouri State at OU

7 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK

MISSOURI ST. (3-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Calip;5-8;19.0;4.1

G;Willard;6-2;18.7;3.5

G;Bhinhar;5-9;6.7;5.0*

F;Franklin;6-1;6.3;10.0

C;Gartner;6-4;6.0;4.0

*assists per game

OKLAHOMA (2-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Llanusa;6-0;18.5;5.0

G;Lemon;5-8;6.5;4.0

G;Robertson;5-7;18.5;5.5

G/F;Williams;6-0;19.0;13.0

F;Simpson;6-1;3.0;5.0

Notes: Oklahoma will host Missouri State in a Preseason WNIT semifinal. The winner will face Oregon State or DePaul in the championship game Sunday. … OU assistant coach Jackie Stiles played at Missouri State (1997-2001) and coached at her alma mater for six seasons before joining the Sooners. Stiles scored 3,391 career points, which ranks third all time in the NCAA. … OU’s Madi Williams is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson is making five 3-pointers per game for the Sooners. … Missouri State is led by first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. The Lady Bears only lost one player from last year’s NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen team. … Missouri State is paced by guard Brice Calip, a Sapulpa High School graduate. She’s averaging 19 points.

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

