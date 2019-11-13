WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Missouri State at OU
7 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK
MISSOURI ST. (3-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Calip;5-8;19.0;4.1
G;Willard;6-2;18.7;3.5
G;Bhinhar;5-9;6.7;5.0*
F;Franklin;6-1;6.3;10.0
C;Gartner;6-4;6.0;4.0
*assists per game
OKLAHOMA (2-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;18.5;5.0
G;Lemon;5-8;6.5;4.0
G;Robertson;5-7;18.5;5.5
G/F;Williams;6-0;19.0;13.0
F;Simpson;6-1;3.0;5.0
Notes: Oklahoma will host Missouri State in a Preseason WNIT semifinal. The winner will face Oregon State or DePaul in the championship game Sunday. … OU assistant coach Jackie Stiles played at Missouri State (1997-2001) and coached at her alma mater for six seasons before joining the Sooners. Stiles scored 3,391 career points, which ranks third all time in the NCAA. … OU’s Madi Williams is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson is making five 3-pointers per game for the Sooners. … Missouri State is led by first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. The Lady Bears only lost one player from last year’s NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen team. … Missouri State is paced by guard Brice Calip, a Sapulpa High School graduate. She’s averaging 19 points.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World