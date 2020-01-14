OU vs Baylor Women's basketball

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson (30) turns away from Baylor’s Juicy Landrum (20) during an NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Lady Bears at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Baylor won 77-56. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

OU at No. 17 West Virginia

6 p.m. Wednesday

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W.Va.

OKLAHOMA (9-6, 2-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.5;2.5

G;Gregory;6-0;9.2;3.3

G;Robertson;5-7;20.4;2.9

G/F;Williams;6-0;13.9;8.2

F;Simpson;6-1;4.7;6.2

W. VIRGINIA (13-1, 3-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gondrezick;5-9;17.9;4.1

G;Martin;5-11;16.8;3.9

G;Smith;5-5;6.9;2.2

F;Niblack;6-1;9.1;6.9

C;Ejiofor;6-5;2.0;5.2

Notes: Oklahoma will try to get its third straight Big 12 win when the Sooners visit West Virginia. … Taylor Robertson now has a school-record seven straight games with 20-plus points. … Robertson has a Big-12 best 78 3-pointers this season. West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick is second with 35. … West Virginia has won nine consecutive games. … OU averages 78.4 points per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally. … Ana Llanusa is 21 points shy of 1,000 points. She missed the Sooners’ most recent game with an injury.

Get to know this year’s roster

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391