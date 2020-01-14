Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson (30) turns away from Baylor’s Juicy Landrum (20) during an NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Lady Bears at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Baylor won 77-56. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]
Notes: Oklahoma will try to get its third straight Big 12 win when the Sooners visit West Virginia. … Taylor Robertson now has a school-record seven straight games with 20-plus points. … Robertson has a Big-12 best 78 3-pointers this season. West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick is second with 35. … West Virginia has won nine consecutive games. … OU averages 78.4 points per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally. … Ana Llanusa is 21 points shy of 1,000 points. She missed the Sooners’ most recent game with an injury.
Get to know this year’s roster
Chloe Bloom
Ashlynn Dunbar
Gabby Gregory
Nydia Lampkin
Ana Llanusa
Jessi Murcer
Taylor Robertson
Liz Scott
Mandy Simpson
Tatum Veitenheimer
Madi Williams
Aspen Williston
Meet the coaching staff
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391