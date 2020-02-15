WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kansas State at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FS1
Kansas State (11-11, 5-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Harris 5-6 11.2 3.6
G Carr 6-1 10.2 2.7
F Williams 6-4 15.3 11.5
F Beard 5-10 6.2 3.4
C Lee 6-5 15.6 11.0
Oklahoma (12-12, 5-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 16.7 5.1
G Gregory 6-0 9.9 4.5
G Robertson 5-7 19.7 3.2
G Williams 6-0 15.2 7.3
F Simpson 6-1 5.7 7.0
Notes: Oklahoma and Kansas State will meet in the annual Play4Kay game for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. OU coach Sherri Coale has been a member of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Board of Directors since 2012. … The Sooners will look to avenge a 92-74 loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan on Jan. 25. … Taylor Robertson is three 3-pointers from tying the OU single-season record of 115 by Aaryn Ellenberg in 2013. … OU’s Mandy Simpson is averaging 8.9 rebounds in Big 12 play.