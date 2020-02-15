University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Kansas State at Oklahoma

2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FS1

Kansas State (11-11, 5-6)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Harris 5-6 11.2 3.6

G Carr 6-1 10.2 2.7

F Williams 6-4 15.3 11.5

F Beard 5-10 6.2 3.4

C Lee 6-5 15.6 11.0

Oklahoma (12-12, 5-7)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 16.7 5.1

G Gregory 6-0 9.9 4.5

G Robertson 5-7 19.7 3.2

G Williams 6-0 15.2 7.3

F Simpson 6-1 5.7 7.0

Notes: Oklahoma and Kansas State will meet in the annual Play4Kay game for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. OU coach Sherri Coale has been a member of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Board of Directors since 2012. … The Sooners will look to avenge a 92-74 loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan on Jan. 25. … Taylor Robertson is three 3-pointers from tying the OU single-season record of 115 by Aaryn Ellenberg in 2013. … OU’s Mandy Simpson is averaging 8.9 rebounds in Big 12 play.

