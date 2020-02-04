WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
West Virginia at OU
7 p.m. Wednesday
Lloyd Noble Arena, Norman
FSOK
WVU (14-5, 4-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gondrezick 5-9 16.8 3.5
G Martin 5-11 15.8 4.1
G Smith 5-5 6.6 1.9
F Niblack 6-1 8.6 6.5
C Ejiofor 6-5 2.5 5.6
OU (11-10, 4-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Veitenheimer 5-8 3.3 2.9
G Gregory 6-0 9.8 4.4
G Robertson 5-7 20.7 2.9
G Williams 6-0 15.1 7.7
F Simpson 6-1 5.9 6.8
Notes: Oklahoma is looking for a season sweep over the Mountaineers. OU nabbed a 73-49 win at West Virginia on Jan. 15. … OU snapped a four-game losing streak with a 94-82 overtime win at Kansas on Sunday. … Mandy Simpson is coming off a double-double (12 assists, 10 rebounds). … Taylor Robertson is the reigning Big 12 player of the week. … West Virginia, like OU, just snapped a four-game losing streak with a 79-71 home win against visiting Iowa State. … Kysre Gondrezick is averaging a team-high 16.8 points for WVU.
