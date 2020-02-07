OU at Iowa State
2 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.1;3.0
G;Espenmiller-McGraw;5-10;9.1;2.6
Notes: Saturday’s winner will be in sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12 standings. … The Sooners defeated Iowa State 81-72 in Norman on Jan. 11.Since that meeting, both programs have gone 4-4. … OU (76.7 points per game) and Iowa State (75.8) possess two of the Big 12’s top offenses. … Taylor Robertson is the national leader in made 3-pointers (108) and 3s per game (4.9). … Madi Williams has finished in double-figure scoring in 10 consecutive games. … Iowa State’s Ashley Joens is the Big 12’s leading scorer. She averages 21.5 ppg.
Gallery: Get to know this year's roster
Ashlynn Dunbar
Guard ¦ 6-0
Class: Redshirt junior Hometown: Seabrook, Texas High school: Clear Falls High School Bio: Played on OU's volleyball team in 2019 and San Diego State's volleyball team from 2016-18.
Siblings: Louis Jr. (Oklahoma City University basketball player)
Photo by LAURA McKENZIE/Bryan-College Station Eagle
Gabby Gregory
Guard ¦ 6-0
Class: Freshman Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma High school: Holland Hall
Bio: 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year; became one of four prep player in Oklahoma history to finish their career with 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Nydia Lampkin
Forward ¦ 6-3
Class: Sophomore Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida High school: Heritage High School
Bio: Appeared in 30 games, making one start in the 2018-19 season; averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Ana Llanusa
Guard ¦ 6-0
Class: Junior Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma High school: Choctaw High School
Bio: All-Big 12 Second Team selection for the 2018-19 season, when she started 17 games and appeared in 20 contests; finished the season averaging 18.3 points per game.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Jessi Murcer
Guard ¦ 5-7
Class: Sophomore Hometown: Moore, Oklahoma High school: Westmoore High School
Bio: Made 15 starts and appeared in 29 games during the 2018-19 season; ranked fifth on the team in scoring at 9.4 points per game.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Taylor Robertson
Guard ¦ 5-7
Class: Sophomore Hometown: McPherson, Kansas High school: McPherson High School
Bio: Earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors after putting together one of the most prolific offensive campaigns by a Sooner freshman during the 2018-19 season.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Liz Scott
Forward ¦ 6-2
Class: Freshman Hometown: Tomball, Texas High school: Klein Oak High School
Bio: Rated as a five-star recruit by Prospects Nation (No. 2 forward/No. 9 overall) and a four-star recruit by ESPN Hoop Gurlz (No. 15 wing/No. 76 overall)
Photo provided by OU athletics
Mandy Simpson
Forward ¦ 6-1
Class: Junior Hometown: Boise, Idaho High school: Boise High School
Bio: Averaged 5.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and appeared in 30 games and recorded 28 starts during the 2018-19 season.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Tatum Veitenheimer
Guard ¦ 5-8
Class: Sophomore Hometown: Windthorst, Texas High school: Windthorst High School
Bio: Earned 16 starts and played in 30 games during the 2018-19 season; averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Madi Williams
Guard/forward ¦ 6-0
Class: Sophomore Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas High school: Trinity Valley School
Bio: Started 29 of 30 games and led all Big 12 freshmen and ranked seventh in the league with seven double-doubles during the 2018-19 season.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Aspen Williston
Center ¦ 6-4
Class: Redshirt freshman Hometown: Broken Bow, Oklahoma High school: Broken Bow High School
Bio: Played in seven games off the bench during the 2018-19 season before undergoing knee surgery in January 2019.
Photo provided by OU athletics
Meet the coaching staff
Head coach: Sherri Coale Associated head coach: Coquese Washington Assistant coaches: Colton Coale, Jackie Stiles Director of Operations: Guy Austin Chief of Staff: Jan Ross
Performance coach: Aaron Heishman
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards