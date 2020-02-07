WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OU at Iowa State

2 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

OU (12-10, 5-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.1;3.0

G;Gregory;6-0;9.8;4.4

G;Robertson;5-7;20.3;3.0

G;Williams;6-0;15.2;7.7

F;Simpson;6-1;5.8;6.7

IOWA ST. (13-8, 5-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Johnson;5-7;8.6;4.6

G;Camber;5-10;6.2;4.2

G;Joens;6-0;21.5;10.3

G;Espenmiller-McGraw;5-10;9.1;2.6

C;Scott;6-3;14.6;7.0

Notes: Saturday’s winner will be in sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12 standings. … The Sooners defeated Iowa State 81-72 in Norman on Jan. 11.Since that meeting, both programs have gone 4-4. … OU (76.7 points per game) and Iowa State (75.8) possess two of the Big 12’s top offenses. … Taylor Robertson is the national leader in made 3-pointers (108) and 3s per game (4.9). … Madi Williams has finished in double-figure scoring in 10 consecutive games. … Iowa State’s Ashley Joens is the Big 12’s leading scorer. She averages 21.5 ppg.

