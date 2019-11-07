Oklahoma Baylor Basketball

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson puts up a shot in front of Baylor's Lauren Cox last season. Robertson set an OU freshman record for 3-pointers with 105 last season. Tony Gutierrez/AP file

 Tony Gutierrez

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Prairie View A&M at OU

8 p.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

PRAIRIE VIEW

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Peters 5-4 0.0 0.0

G Newman 5-7 8.3 3.0

G Rosenthal 5-9 0.0 0.0

F Paul 6-1 0.0 0.0

F Williams 6-2 5.0 6.9

OKLAHOMA

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 18.3 3.4

G Lemon 5-8 0.0 0.0

G Robertson 5-7 14.3 3.3

F Williams 6-0 11.6 8.0

F Simpson 6-1 5.2 5.9

*Statistics from 2018-19

Notes: Oklahoma opens the season with a first-round Preseason WNIT home game against Prairie View A&M. … OU will play UAB or South Alabama on Sunday. … The Sooners have won 20-of-21 home openers dating back to the 1999-2000 season. … OU returns nine players from last season, including all five starters (Tatum Veitenheimer, Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Mandy Simpson.). … Members of the 2009 and 2010 Final Four teams will be in attendance. They will sign autographs after the game. … Prairie View was 17-14 last season, including a first-round loss in the postseason WNIT.

Tags