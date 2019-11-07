WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Prairie View A&M at OU
8 p.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
PRAIRIE VIEW
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Peters 5-4 0.0 0.0
G Newman 5-7 8.3 3.0
G Rosenthal 5-9 0.0 0.0
F Paul 6-1 0.0 0.0
F Williams 6-2 5.0 6.9
OKLAHOMA
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 18.3 3.4
G Lemon 5-8 0.0 0.0
G Robertson 5-7 14.3 3.3
F Williams 6-0 11.6 8.0
F Simpson 6-1 5.2 5.9
*Statistics from 2018-19
Notes: Oklahoma opens the season with a first-round Preseason WNIT home game against Prairie View A&M. … OU will play UAB or South Alabama on Sunday. … The Sooners have won 20-of-21 home openers dating back to the 1999-2000 season. … OU returns nine players from last season, including all five starters (Tatum Veitenheimer, Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Mandy Simpson.). … Members of the 2009 and 2010 Final Four teams will be in attendance. They will sign autographs after the game. … Prairie View was 17-14 last season, including a first-round loss in the postseason WNIT.