Ana Llanusa led three Oklahoma players in double figures Monday night with 27 points as the Sooners knocked off Oklahoma City 88-68 in an exhibition game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
Taylor Robertson added 20 points and Madi Williams 13 for OU, which opens the regular season at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Prairie View A&M.
Llanusa shot 7-for-11 from the field and also had four rebounds and four steals. Robertson made six 3-pointers and Williams also had eight rebounds.
OU led 29-12 after one quarter and never trailed. Mallory Lockhart led the Stars with 23 points.
OU 88, Oklahoma City 68
Oklahoma City: Lockhart 7-17 6-8 23, Ankey 2-9 3-4 5, Taylor 7-13 3-4 18, Sylvester 0-1 1-2 1, Seagler 3-11 0-0 7, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Hammons 0-1 1-2 1, Selzer 2-5 2-2 6, Knight 1-2 0-0 2, Eaton 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 22-60 18-26 68.
Oklahoma: Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Lemon 0-2 0-0 0, Llanusa 7-11 10-13 27, Williams 5-9 3-3 13, Robertson 7-12 0-0 20, Gregory 3-10 0-1 8, Veitenheimer 2-3 0-0 4, Mucer 1-6 0-0 3, Lampkin 1-5 0-0 2, Williston 2-3 2-3 6, Bloom 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 30-65 16-23 88.
3-point shooting: OCU 6-20 (Lockhart 3-10, Taylor 1-4, Ankey 1-3, Seagler 1-3), OU 12-25 (Robertson 6-10, Llanusa 3-6, Gregory 2-4, Murcer 1-3, Williams 0-1, Veitenheimer 0-1). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: OCU 24, OU 24. Rebounds: OCU 40 (Sylvester 8), OU 42 (Williams 8). Assists: OCU 9 (Smith 5), OU 20 (Lemon 4). Technical fouls: None. A: 1,643.