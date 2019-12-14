WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sam Houston St. at OU
2 p.m. Sunday
Lloyd Noble Center,
Norman
Sam Houston (4-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Oramas 5-5 12.0 4.7
G Walker 5-7 9.9 1.4
F Legett 5-11 13.1 6.4
F Cleveland 5-10 6.1 4.4
F Haynes 5-10 5.6 6.3
Oklahoma (4-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 19.2 5.3
G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.7 2.8
G Robertson 5-7 19.2 2.6
F Williams 6-0 13.3 9.2
F Simpson 6-1 4.4 4.7
Notes: After finals week and an upset victory over No. 25 LSU, the Sooners return to action with a nonconference game. … Mandy Simpson will try to build on her performance against LSU, when she scored a career-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson is the NCAA’s active career leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.8% (152-of-321). She is the youngest member of the list in the top 10. The nine others are juniors and seniors. … The Bearkats are coming off an 81-77 road victory against UTSA.