Sam Houston St. at OU

2 p.m. Sunday

Lloyd Noble Center,

Norman

Sam Houston (4-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Oramas 5-5 12.0 4.7

G Walker 5-7 9.9 1.4

F Legett 5-11 13.1 6.4

F Cleveland 5-10 6.1 4.4

F Haynes 5-10 5.6 6.3

Oklahoma (4-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 19.2 5.3

G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.7 2.8

G Robertson 5-7 19.2 2.6

F Williams 6-0 13.3 9.2

F Simpson 6-1 4.4 4.7

Notes: After finals week and an upset victory over No. 25 LSU, the Sooners return to action with a nonconference game. … Mandy Simpson will try to build on her performance against LSU, when she scored a career-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson is the NCAA’s active career leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.8% (152-of-321). She is the youngest member of the list in the top 10. The nine others are juniors and seniors. … The Bearkats are coming off an 81-77 road victory against UTSA.

