WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Stephen F. Austin at OU
11 a.m. Wednesday
Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (2-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Visscher 6-0 15.0 7.7
G Banfield 5-6 13.7 0.7
G Harris 5-8 7.0 3.7
F Harvey 6-0 4.0 3.0*
F Johnson 6-3 2.0 3.7
*assists per game
OKLAHOMA (2-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 22.3 4.3
G Lemon 5-8 10.0 3.3
G Robertson 5-7 19.7 4.3
F Williams 6-0 16.7 10.0
F Simpson 6-1 3.3 5.0
Notes: Oklahoma will face Stephen F. Austin on the Sooners’ annual field trip day. More than 6,000 local elementary school students will attend the morning game. … Ana Llanusa continues to have a strong season. She has scored more than 25 points in two of the three games this season. … Junior college transfer Kamryn Lemon scored 17 points against Missouri State. … Taylor Robertson leads the nation and is averaging 5.33 3-pointers per game. That number is more than 106 Division I teams. …. Stephen F. Austin has played three games that have been decided by six points or fewer.