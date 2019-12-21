WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at No. 2 UConn
3 p.m. Sunday
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma (7-4)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;18.5;5.6
G;Veitenheimer;5-8;4.2;3.1
G;Robertson;5-7;19.5;2.7
G/F;Williams;6-0;13.9;8.9
F;Simpson;6-1;4.6;5.3
UConn (9-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Dangerfield;5-5;14.1;3.9
G;Williams;5-11;16.0;5.3
F;Irwin;6-2;4.5;3.3
F;Walker;6-1;22.1;9.3
F;Nelson-Ododa;6-5;12.4;8.8
Notes: Oklahoma will take a three-game winning streak to No. 2 UConn for the nonconference contest. … The Sooners’ scoring offense (82.9 points per game) ranks second in the Big 12. OU has passed the 90-point mark in its past three victories. … This is the 13th game between the schools. OU is 0-12 against UConn. … Last year, the Sooners had a 12-point lead in the second half before falling 72-63 in Norman. … This is the second of two games at the sixth annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Florida State and Michigan will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.