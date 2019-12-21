University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Oklahoma at No. 2 UConn

3 p.m. Sunday

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

CBS Sports Network

Oklahoma (7-4)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Llanusa;6-0;18.5;5.6

G;Veitenheimer;5-8;4.2;3.1

G;Robertson;5-7;19.5;2.7

G/F;Williams;6-0;13.9;8.9

F;Simpson;6-1;4.6;5.3

UConn (9-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Dangerfield;5-5;14.1;3.9

G;Williams;5-11;16.0;5.3

F;Irwin;6-2;4.5;3.3

F;Walker;6-1;22.1;9.3

F;Nelson-Ododa;6-5;12.4;8.8

Notes: Oklahoma will take a three-game winning streak to No. 2 UConn for the nonconference contest. … The Sooners’ scoring offense (82.9 points per game) ranks second in the Big 12. OU has passed the 90-point mark in its past three victories. … This is the 13th game between the schools. OU is 0-12 against UConn. … Last year, the Sooners had a 12-point lead in the second half before falling 72-63 in Norman. … This is the second of two games at the sixth annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Florida State and Michigan will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391