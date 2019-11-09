WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UAB at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
UAB (1-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Barnes 5-5 11.0 4.0
G Childress 5-10 26.0 7.0
G Magee 6-1 6.0 4.0
F Vendrell 6-2 12.0 14.0
F Johnson 6-0 5.0 2.0
*assists per game
Oklahoma (1-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 12.0 2.0
G Lemon 5-8 7.0 3.0
G Robertson 5-7 20.0 5.0
G/F Williams 6-0 14.0 13.0
F Simpson 6-1 4.0 6.0
Notes: Oklahoma will meet UAB in the Preseason WNIT second round. The Sooners defeated Prairie View A&M 94-48, while the Blazers defeated South Alabama 77-61. … If Oklahoma wins, it would play the Missouri State-Boise State winner on Thursday night. … This will be the third contest between the schools, with UAB beating OU 89-84 last season. … Madi Willliams had her first double-double in the opener with 14 points and 13 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson continued her strong shooting from last season with 6 3-pointers.