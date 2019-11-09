WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UAB at Oklahoma

2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

UAB (1-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Barnes 5-5 11.0 4.0

G Childress 5-10 26.0 7.0

G Magee 6-1 6.0 4.0

F Vendrell 6-2 12.0 14.0

F Johnson 6-0 5.0 2.0

*assists per game

Oklahoma (1-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 12.0 2.0

G Lemon 5-8 7.0 3.0

G Robertson 5-7 20.0 5.0

G/F Williams 6-0 14.0 13.0

F Simpson 6-1 4.0 6.0

Notes: Oklahoma will meet UAB in the Preseason WNIT second round. The Sooners defeated Prairie View A&M 94-48, while the Blazers defeated South Alabama 77-61. … If Oklahoma wins, it would play the Missouri State-Boise State winner on Thursday night. … This will be the third contest between the schools, with UAB beating OU 89-84 last season. … Madi Willliams had her first double-double in the opener with 14 points and 13 rebounds. … Taylor Robertson continued her strong shooting from last season with 6 3-pointers.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391