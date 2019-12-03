University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Taylor Robertson

 shevaun williams

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

OU at W. Kentucky

6 p.m. Wednesday,

E.A. Diddle Arena,

Bowling Green, Ky. ESPN+

OKLAHOMA (4-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 19.1 5.1

G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.4 2.3

G Robertson 5-7 19.7 2.9

F Williams 6-0 14.0 10.6

F Simpson 6-1 3.1 4.0

W. KENTUCKY (5-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Creech 5-8 16.0 4.0*

G Abdelgawad 5-11 8.1 3.1

G Porter 5-7 9.7 3.6

F Eldgedawy 6-4 16.3 11.0

F Givens 6-1 14.9 5.3

*assists per game

Notes: The Sooners hit the road to face Western Kentucky. Oklahoma has flipped between wins and losses in its past six games. … Taylor Robertson was named Big 12 co-player of the week. She’s averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game and is the NCAA’s active career leader in 3-point field goal percentage (48.8%). … Robertson (vs. Wichita State) and Ana Llanusa (vs. Missouri State) are two of the three Big 12 players who have scored 30 points in a game this season. … This is the third meeting between the programs. The Sooners won the previous two.

