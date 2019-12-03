WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OU at W. Kentucky
6 p.m. Wednesday,
E.A. Diddle Arena,
Bowling Green, Ky. ESPN+
OKLAHOMA (4-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 19.1 5.1
G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.4 2.3
G Robertson 5-7 19.7 2.9
F Williams 6-0 14.0 10.6
F Simpson 6-1 3.1 4.0
W. KENTUCKY (5-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Creech 5-8 16.0 4.0*
G Abdelgawad 5-11 8.1 3.1
G Porter 5-7 9.7 3.6
F Eldgedawy 6-4 16.3 11.0
F Givens 6-1 14.9 5.3
*assists per game
Notes: The Sooners hit the road to face Western Kentucky. Oklahoma has flipped between wins and losses in its past six games. … Taylor Robertson was named Big 12 co-player of the week. She’s averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game and is the NCAA’s active career leader in 3-point field goal percentage (48.8%). … Robertson (vs. Wichita State) and Ana Llanusa (vs. Missouri State) are two of the three Big 12 players who have scored 30 points in a game this season. … This is the third meeting between the programs. The Sooners won the previous two.