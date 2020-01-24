WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Kansas State

2 p.m. Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan., ESPN+

OKLAHOMA (10-8, 3-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Veitenheimer 5-8 3.6 3.2

G Gregory 6-0 9.5 3.8

G Robertson 5-7 21.1 2.7

G Williams 6-0 14.2 8.2

F Simpson 6-1 5.8 6.6

KANSAS STate (7-9, 1-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Harris 5-6 10.5 3.3

G Carr 6-1 10.6 3.0

F Williams 6-4 15.2 11.2

F Beard 5-10 6.3 3.2

C Lee 6-5 14.9 10.3

Notes: The Sooners will try to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday when they visit Kansas State. … OU is coming off an 89-84 overtime loss at Texas Tech. Mandy Simpson had a career-high 19 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. … Taylor Robertson has made 95 3-pointers this season, which is third on OU’s single-season list. Robertson owns second place after hitting 105 last season and is on pace to beat Aaryn Ellenberg’s record of 115 set in 2012-13. … Sherri Coale continues to search for her 500th career victory. The OU coach is 499-272 during her 24-year career. … K-State has lost three consecutive games. The Wildcats fell 73-59 at Iowa State last Wednesday.

Gallery: Get to know this year’s roster