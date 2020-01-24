Notes: The Sooners will try to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday when they visit Kansas State. … OU is coming off an 89-84 overtime loss at Texas Tech. Mandy Simpson had a career-high 19 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. … Taylor Robertson has made 95 3-pointers this season, which is third on OU’s single-season list. Robertson owns second place after hitting 105 last season and is on pace to beat Aaryn Ellenberg’s record of 115 set in 2012-13. … Sherri Coale continues to search for her 500th career victory. The OU coach is 499-272 during her 24-year career. … K-State has lost three consecutive games. The Wildcats fell 73-59 at Iowa State last Wednesday.
