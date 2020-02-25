University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Gabby Gregory

 shevaun williams

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kansas at OU

7 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, ESPN+

KANSAS (13-12, 2-12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Thomas;5-7;8.5;2.5

G;Franklin;5-7;11.9;3.5*

F;De Carvalho;6-2;8.0;4.1

G;Stephens;6-2;10.1;6.4

C;Merriweather;6-5;2.3;2.7

OU (12-14, 5-9)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gregory;6-0;11.0;4.3

G;Murcer;5-7;1.8;1.0

G;Robertson;5-7;19.8;3.3

G/F;Williams;6-0;15.2;7.2

F;Simpson;6-1;5.3;7.0

Notes: Oklahoma is looking to snap a four-game losing streak with Wednesday’s home game. … The Sooners captured a 94-82 overtime decision at KU earlier this season. … Gabby Gregory had 30 points against Baylor and is the only freshman to reach that scoring mark. … Taylor Robertson is two 3-pointers away from tying the Big 12 record of 122 makes in a season. … Kansas is 0-7 in Big 12 games away from Lawrence this season.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391