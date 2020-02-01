WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon Sunday
Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
FSOK, FSP
Oklahoma (10-10, 3-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gregory 6-0 9.4 4.1
G Robertson 5-7 20.2 2.9
G Williams 6-0 14.6 7.9
F Lampkin 6-3 4.0 3.0
F Simpson 6-1 5.9 6.6
Kansas (12-7, 1-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Thomas 5-7 12.0 4.2
G Kersgieter 5-10 10.6 4.9
G Franklin 5-7 10.7 2.3
F De Carvalho 6-2 10.8 5.6
C Helgren 6-5 4.6 6.1
Notes: Oklahoma will look to end a four-game losing streak Sunday at Kansas. It is OU’s third road game in four games. … Sooners coach Sherri Coale is still searching for her 500th career victory. … Taylor Robertson sits at third place on OU’s single-season record list for 3-pointers. She has 100 this season. The school record is 115 by Aaryn Ellenberg in 2012-13. … Kansas took an 11-game winning streak into Big 12 play, but has since lost 7-of-8 league games.