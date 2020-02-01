University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Taylor Robertson

 shevaun williams

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon Sunday

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

FSOK, FSP

Oklahoma (10-10, 3-5)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Gregory 6-0 9.4 4.1

G Robertson 5-7 20.2 2.9

G Williams 6-0 14.6 7.9

F Lampkin 6-3 4.0 3.0

F Simpson 6-1 5.9 6.6

Kansas (12-7, 1-7)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Thomas 5-7 12.0 4.2

G Kersgieter 5-10 10.6 4.9

G Franklin 5-7 10.7 2.3

F De Carvalho 6-2 10.8 5.6

C Helgren 6-5 4.6 6.1

Notes: Oklahoma will look to end a four-game losing streak Sunday at Kansas. It is OU’s third road game in four games. … Sooners coach Sherri Coale is still searching for her 500th career victory. … Taylor Robertson sits at third place on OU’s single-season record list for 3-pointers. She has 100 this season. The school record is 115 by Aaryn Ellenberg in 2012-13. … Kansas took an 11-game winning streak into Big 12 play, but has since lost 7-of-8 league games.

