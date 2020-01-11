The Oklahoma women’s basketball team used a second-half spark to keep its Big 12 momentum going with an 81-72 win over Iowa State on Saturday in Norman.
Trailing 36-34 at halftime, OU (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) got timely scoring from Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams to spur the offense. Robertson scored 19 of her 22 points and Williams 12 of her 19 in the second half.
The Sooners shot 68.8% (11-for-16) from the field in the third quarter and were 4-for-7 from 3-point range.
OU outscored Iowa State 29-17 in the third to take a 63-53 lead.
Robertson’s 22 points marked her seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points. The sophomore now owns the school record for most consecutive 20-point performances, surpassing the six-game mark set by teammate Ana Llanusa last season.
Williams was 3-for-4 from 3-point range in her 19-point effort. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
Freshman Gabby Gregory, a Holland Hall graduate, scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds.
Ashley Joens had 21 points for Iowa State (9-5, 1-2).
OU plays at West Virginia on Wednesday.