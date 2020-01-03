WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 6 Baylor at OU
4 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK
OKLAHOMA (7-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;17.8;5.7
G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.8;2.8
G;Robertson;5-7;19.9;2.8
F;Williams;6-0;13.1;8.8
F;Simpson;6-1;4.3;5.2
BAYLOR (10-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Richards;6-1;8.2;3.2
G;Cooper;5-8;12.4;1.5
G;Landrum;5-8;11.5;5.6
F;Smith;6-2;16.7;7.5
C;Egbo;6-3;14.4;8.4
Notes: Oklahoma returns to the court after a 13-day break and will open Big 12 Conference play against league favorite Baylor. … The game is part of a doubleheader, which includes a noon game between the OU men and Kansas State. … Baylor leads the league and the nation at 89.0 points per game. OU is averaging 82.9 ppg. … Taylor Robertson is the national leader in made 3-pointers (63) and 3s per game (5.25). … Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to toss onto the court at halftime. All collected will be donated to local hospitals. … Baylor, the defending national champion, is led by Nalyssa Smith’s 16.7 ppg. ... The Bears have won nine of the past 10 games against OU.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World