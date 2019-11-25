WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Abilene Christian at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK
Abilene Christian (4-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Wright;5-8;14.8;4.3*
G;Golightly;5-11;10.0;5.8
G/F;McLeod;6-1;13.8;2.3
F;Ducat;6-1;11.0;5.8
F/C;Mabry;6-1;7.5;5.5
*assists per game
Oklahoma (3-2)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;21.4;5.0
G;Lemon;5-8;8.6;3.8
G;Robertson;5-7;17.4;3.2
G/F;Williams;6-0;13.6;11.0
F;Simpson;6-1;3.6;4.0
Notes: Oklahoma is coming off an 85-69 loss at Houston on Saturday. … Ana Llanusa ranks 11th nationally with 3.8 steals per game. … Madi Williams is tied for 25th nationally, averaging 11.0 rebounds per contest. … Williams and Nydia Lampkin are coming off 10-point games against Houston. … Tuesday’s matchup is just the second meeting between the teams. OU beat the Wildcats 89-70 during the 1984-85 campaign. … Abilene Christian is a member of the Southland Conference. The Wildcats rank third nationally in scoring at 98.5 points per game.