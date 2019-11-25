WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Abilene Christian at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK

Abilene Christian (4-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Wright;5-8;14.8;4.3*

G;Golightly;5-11;10.0;5.8

G/F;McLeod;6-1;13.8;2.3

F;Ducat;6-1;11.0;5.8

F/C;Mabry;6-1;7.5;5.5

*assists per game

Oklahoma (3-2)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Llanusa;6-0;21.4;5.0

G;Lemon;5-8;8.6;3.8

G;Robertson;5-7;17.4;3.2

G/F;Williams;6-0;13.6;11.0

F;Simpson;6-1;3.6;4.0

Notes: Oklahoma is coming off an 85-69 loss at Houston on Saturday. … Ana Llanusa ranks 11th nationally with 3.8 steals per game. … Madi Williams is tied for 25th nationally, averaging 11.0 rebounds per contest. … Williams and Nydia Lampkin are coming off 10-point games against Houston. … Tuesday’s matchup is just the second meeting between the teams. OU beat the Wildcats 89-70 during the 1984-85 campaign. … Abilene Christian is a member of the Southland Conference. The Wildcats rank third nationally in scoring at 98.5 points per game.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

