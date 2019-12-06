University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

No. 25 LSU at Oklahoma

3 p.m. Saturday

Lloyd Noble Center

FSOK

LSU (8-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Pointer 5-7 14.0 3.9

G Richard-Harris 5-2 2.1 1.8

G Seay 5-7 3.4 1.4

F Mitchell 6-0 12.7 8.7

C Aifuwa 6-5 12.3 6.6

Oklahoma (4-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 19.1 5.1

G Veitenheimer 5-8 2.1 2.4

G Robertson 5-7 19.0 2.6

G/F Williams 6-0 13.4 10.3

F Simpson 6-1 3.1 4.0

Notes: Oklahoma and LSU will meet in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Sooners are 0-6 in the event. … Oklahoma is 76-76 all-time against SEC schools. … OU has lost three of four heading into Saturday’s contest. … LSU is coming off a 63-32 victory over Nicholls State. … After Saturday, the Sooners will be off until Dec. 15 because of finals.

