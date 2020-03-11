KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Robertson was sitting next to a women’s basketball legend while preparing to answer the question.
What’s it like to work with Oklahoma assistant coach Jackie Stiles, who held the NCAA Division I career scoring record for 16 years after a decorated career at Missouri State?
“We’ve had a connection since I was so young,” Robertson said. “To have one of the best to ever play the game and be with her every day, it’s just so cool.”
On Thursday, Robertson will try to extend the Sooners’ season in the Big 12 Tournament. OU will face Bedlam rival Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
No fans will be allowed inside the venue following a Wednesday night announcement by the Big 12. The conference is taking the same step as other leagues in battling the COVID-19 situation. Each school will only receive 125 tickets.
Robertson likely will be a big part of any OU victory. The sophomore is the nation’s national leader in made 3-pointers this season with 131. She’s also the NCAA’s active career leader in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 44.3% in her first two seasons.
Stiles ended with 3,393 points and led her college team to the 2001 Final Four. A prolific scorer, she had a 3-point shot in her arsenal.
But how does it compare to Robertson?
“I couldn’t shoot as well as she can,” Stiles said with a smile.
There are similarities in the two players. Both are Kansas born and bred. They played with passion for the game and fierce competitors. Both had fathers who lived their young years in the gym perfecting their game.
When it came time for Robertson to leave McPherson High School and pick a college, her finalists included OU and Missouri State, where Stiles was an assistant coach.
Stiles learned about Robertson from her Claflin High School coach, who had a brother at Robertson’s school when the player was a seventh grader. The relationship grew.
What was it like when Robertson picked OU over Missouri State?
“She broke my heart,” said Stiles, who joined the OU coaching staff this season. “I recruited her hard and then coach (Sherri) Coale came in and it was a done deal. But it all worked out. I’m thanking my lucky stars that I get an opportunity to coach her.”
Robertson told then-Missouri State head coach Kellie Harper of her decision to choose OU and said she wanted to call Stiles personally, as well. It was a sad day, Robertson said, because she knew how disappointed Stiles would be.
“Now it’s the complete opposite. I get a chance to play for her and learn from her and it’s just really awesome,” Robertson said.
Stiles continues to be impressed with Robertson’s shooting prowess. The coach said it’s a credit to the time that Robertson spends in the gym.
“I always kid her because she loves Steph Curry. We had to do a scout on our team and I said I couldn’t compare her to Steph Curry because she was shooting 10% higher than him,” Stiles said. “So I call her the standard because she shoots better than anyone in the country, men or women, in my opinion.”
Robertson has hit nine 3-pointers in a game this season and has hit five or more in a game 10 times overall.
Often, players are asked if they are “in the zone” when making baskets. Does Robertson ever feel that way?
“There are games like that,” Robertson said. “It’s really cool because it feels like anything you shoot, no matter where it is, the ball just goes in.
“And those are really fun days.”