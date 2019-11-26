NORMAN — Taylor Robertson scored 21 points on 7-of-12 3-point shooting Tuesday night to lift Oklahoma to a 78-65 win over Abilene Christian at Lloyd Noble Center.
Gabby Gregory added 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line. Madi Williams chipped in with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (4-2).
A 10-0 run in the second quarter put Abilene Christian (4-1) up by one, but the Sooners closed out the half with a 12-4 run to lead 36-29 at the break. The Wildcats got within three points a few times in the third quarter, but no closer.
Lexie Ducat scored 20 points to lead Abilene Christian. Dominique Golightly added 15.
The Sooners play at Wichita State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
OU 78, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 65
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (4-1): Ducat 7-11 5-9 20, Golightly 7-19 0-1 15, Wright 4-12 0-0 9, Mabry 1-3 0-0 3, McLeod 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 4-11 0-0 12, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Kirgan 1-1 0-0 2, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 5-10 65.
OKLAHOMA (4-2): Robertson 7-14 0-0 21, Williams 6-13 3-4 17, Llanusa 2-13 3-3 8, Veitenheimer 2-5 0-0 4, Simpson 1-3 0-2 2, Gregory 5-6 6-6 18, Lampkin 4-4 0-0 8, Murcer 0-0 0-0 0, Williston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 78.
3-point goals: AC 8-26 (Miller 4-8, Wright 1-6, Golightly 1-5, Mabry 1-3, Ducat 1-1, McLeod 0-3), OU 12-23 (Robertson 7-12, Williams 2-2, Gregory 2-2, Llanusa 1-5, Veitenheimer 0-2). Rebounds: AC 31 (Ducat 8), OU 40 (Williams 11). Assists: AC 11 (Ducat 4), OU 19 (Llanusa 7). Total fouls: AC 22, OU 20. Fouled out: AC, McLeod; OU, Simpson. A: 2,115.