NORMAN -- The Oklahoma women's basketball team announced game time and television information for 20 of its 2019-20 games Tuesday, including 17 home games produced by Sooner Sports TV powered by FOX Sports.
Coach Sherri Coale's Sooners were selected for three nationally televised games through the Big 12's partnership with FOX. OU will host Kansas State on FS1 at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Two road games, at Oklahoma State on Jan. 8 and Kansas on Feb. 2, will air on FSOK.
OU's schedule on Sooner Sports TV begins with the Sooners' exhibition contest with Oklahoma City on Nov. 4 on FOX Sports Oklahoma. OU's regular season opener on Nov. 8 against Prairie View A&M will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma as part of the Preseason WNIT.
SSTV with also produce OU's home games against Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 20), Abilene Christian (Nov. 26), LSU (Dec. 7), Sam Houston State (Dec. 15), Drake (Dec. 17), Baylor (Jan. 4), Iowa State (Jan. 11), TCU (Jan. 19), Texas (Jan. 28), West Virginia (Feb. 5), Oklahoma State (Feb. 11), Kansas (Feb. 26) and Texas Tech (March 7). Preseason WNIT contests on Nov. 10 and 14 will also be produced by Sooner Sports TV.
Sooner Sports TV's programming is delivered on a variety of FOX Sports outlets, including FSOK, FSSW and FCS. Sooner Sports TV programming showcases a variety of original programming and studio shows, including coaches' shows, weekly magazine shows and press conferences.