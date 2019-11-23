HOUSTON — The Oklahoma women’s basketball team dropped its first road game of the season, 85-69 Saturday at the Fertitta Center.
The Sooners found themselves down by 12 (28-16) after one quarter, but pulled to within 40-35 by halftime. The Cougars extended the lead in the third quarter, going up 63-50.
Houston (3-2) outrebounded OU (3-2) 57-41 and forced the Sooners into 27 turnovers.
Ana Llanusa led OU with 21 points, her fifth straight game in double figures. Nydia Lampkin and Madi Williams each added 10 points. Williams also had nine rebounds.
Julia Blackshell-Fair, Dorian Branch and Jasmyne Harris each scored 14 points for Houston. Tatyana Hill had a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
OU is back home Tuesday, facing Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.