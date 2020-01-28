Lashann Higgs led four Texas players in double figures with 19 points Tuesday night to lead the Longhorns to a 70-53 win over Oklahoma in Norman.
Joyner Holmes (14 points), Celeste Taylor (13) and Charli Collier (10) also scored in double figures for Texas. Madi Williams led OU with 16 points, while Taylor Robertson and Liz Scott had 11 points each for the Sooners, who lost their fourth game in a row.
Texas (14-6 overall, 6-2 Big 12) scored the last five points to take an 18-15 lead after one quarter, but took control of the game in the second. The Longhorns scored the first 11 points of the period on their way to a 37-23 halftime lead. Texas’ lead was 16 points after three quarters and was as large as 28 points in the final period before OU (10-10, 3-5) closed the game with an 11-0 run over the final 3:06.
The Longhorns outrebounded the Sooners 45-32, and held OU to 36% shooting from the field, and just 3-for-16 (18.8%) from 3-point range.
The Sooners play Kansas at noon Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.
TEXAS 70, OKLAHOMA 53
Texas 18 19 14 19 — 70
OU 15 8 12 18 — 53
Texas: Holmes 7-16 0-0 14, C. Taylor 5-10 2-2 13, Collier 5-6 0-0 10, Underwood 1-2 0-0 3, Sutton 0-5 0-0 0, Higgs 8-14 1-1 19, Allen-Taylor 2-8 0-0 5, Palmer 2-7 0-0 4, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, S. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 3-3 70.
Oklahoma: Williams 8-17 0-0 16, Robertson 3-6 2-2 11, Simpson 4-5 0-0 8, Gregory 1-10 0-0 2, Lampkin 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 4-8 3-7 11, Williston 0-2 2-2 2, Bloom 0-0 1-2 1, Veitenheimer 0-3 0-0 0, Murcer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-13 53.
3-point goals: UT 5-17 (Higgs 2-3, Allen-Taylor 1-4, C. Taylor 1-4, Underwood 1-1, Palmer 0-3, Holmes 0-1, Collier 0-1), OU 3-16 (Robertson 3-6, Gregory 0-4, Williams 0-3, Murcer 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-1). Assists: UT 17 (Sutton 4), OU 12 (Robertson 5). Rebounds: UT 45 (Holmes 10), OU 32 (Simpson 10). Total fouls: UT 19, OU 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,736.