The Oklahoma women's golf opened the season by taking sixth place at the Minnesota Invitational, played at the 72-par, 6,297-yard Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury, Minnesota. The Sooners fired a 9-over 585 in the two-day event and placed three golfers in the top 25. Junior Kaitlin Milligan and sophomore Mikhaela Fortuna led the Sooners by tying for 12th place with a 1-over 145.

