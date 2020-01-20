The No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team put on a show for their home crowd as they topped No. 19 Arkansas, 198.175-196.500, in the 2020 home opener.
"Best home opener I think we've ever had,” coach K.J. Kindler said. “Felt super packed. I did hear the attendance was about 4,400. It felt like more than that, which is a good thing for the athletes. They felt good energy. It felt a little bit like UCLA (in 2019). Really good energy and really excited to see people come out on a Monday afternoon. I can't imagine now on a Friday evening what that crowd's going to look like. Really pleased with that."
In their second meet in four days, the Sooners showed no signs of slowing down as they reached the 198 threshold in back-to-back competitions. OU posted the top mark in the nation on bars with a 49.675, their highest event score of the night. The Sooners added a 49.575 on floor, 49.525 on vault and a 49.400 on beam.
Senior Maggie Nichols stole the show once again as she posted her second-highest career all-around score with a 39.900. Days after being the first gymnast in 2020 to post a score of 39.800 or better, Nichols became the first gymnast this season to break 39.900.
Nichols is the only gymnast to eclipse 39.900 since Courtney Kupets notched a 39.900 in 2009. Nichols has posted four scores of 39.900 or better with her highest being a 39.925 in 2017. She is the only gymnast in NCAA history with multiple scores of 39.900 or better.
OU started things off hot with a 49.525 on vault. For the second time in as many meets, Nichols scored a perfect 10 on vault. The Little Canada, Minn., native now has seven perfect 10s on the apparatus.