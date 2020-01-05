The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team kicked off 2020 with a win at the Collegiate Challenge Saturday night in Anaheim, California.
The Sooners totaled 197.350 points, taking down No. 4 UCLA (196.575), No. 9 Cal (196.2000) and No. 22 Stanford (195.475).
Senior Maggie Nichols took home the bar title with a 9.975, while junior Anastasia Webb took home a share of the vault title with a 9.9. Nichols posted a 39.625 in the all-around to lead the team, while Webb was close behind with a 39.525.
OU takes on Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Tempe, Arizona in a meet that will air on ESPNU.