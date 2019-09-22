The Oklahoma women's soccer team wrapped up nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Houston Sunday in Norman.
Houston (3-6) took the lead on a goal in the 32nd minute from Jazmin Grant, but OU (5-3-2) responded five minutes later when Erika Yost curled a corner kick into the near post. The Sooners took the lead for good in the 58th minute when Jordan Lund found Yuuka Kurosaki for a header into the upper corner.
OU opens Big 12 Conference play with road matches at TCU Thursday and Texas Tech Sunday.