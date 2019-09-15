In its final nonconference road match of the season Sunday, the Oklahoma women's soccer team lost 3-1 to Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.
Creighton (5-1) got first-half goal from Skylar Heinrich (17th minute) and Taryn Jakubowski (25th minute) to take a 2-0 lead. The Sooners (4-1-3) scored their only goal of the match in the 61st minute, by senior Kristina O'Donnell, off an assist by Shalom Prince. Creighton added a goal in the 85th minute by Jakubowski for the final margin.
OU will close out the nonconference portion of its schedule this week with home matches with SMU Thursday and Houston Sunday.