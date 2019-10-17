The Oklahoma women's soccer team shut out Iowa State 1-0 Thursday in Ames, Iowa.
Senior Kaylee Dao notched her fifth game-winning goal of the season as her score in the first half was all the Sooners (8-5-3, 3-2-1 Big 12) needed for the victory over the Cyclones (3-11, 0-5).
In the 29th minute, Dao scored on a diving header, and is now just two goals away from matching the single-season program record.
Junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas made two saves as the Sooners earned their fourth shutout of the season.