Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale announced the signing of forward Heavenly Greer on Wednesday.
Greer, from Ganesha High School in Pomona, California, was a McDonald's All-America Game nominee and is ranked No. 23 in her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz as well as No. 59 nationally by Prospects Nation.
"Heavenly Greer is going to be a tremendous addition to our roster," Coale said. "She adds size and athleticism, as well as a versatile skill set. Her ceiling as a Division I basketball player will be really high. We're excited for her to get to Norman to get to work."
During her senior season, Greer averaged 26 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and seven assists per game.