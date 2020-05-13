Oklahoma basketball legend Courtney Paris will return to Norman to join Sherri Coale’s coaching staff, the school announced on Wednesday.
Paris recently completed a 10-year WNBA playing career, which included a stop with the Tulsa Shock. She is replacing Coquese Washington on the staff.
"I'm thrilled to return to my alma mater as a coach," Paris said in a statement. “When Coach Coale offered me the opportunity, it was a no-brainer. I'm excited to get to work."
Paris was the first four-time Associated Press and USBWA All-American in women’s college basketball history. The post player was at OU between 2005-09 and was the 2007 national player of the year. She owned 20 NCAA Division I records when she graduated.
"Courtney Paris loves Oklahoma women's basketball," Coale said. "She has a heart for the journey of the collegiate athlete and a tremendous vat of basketball knowledge to share as, professionally, she has played with and for some of the greatest minds in our game.
"Courtney will be an outstanding recruiter, a pivotal mentor and guide for our post players, and a valuable addition to our sideline. She's a proven winner and we are thrilled to welcome her home."