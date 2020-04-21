Oklahoma women's basketball head coach Sherri Coale announced the signing of Skylar Vann on Tuesday.
Vann, a 5-foot-10 guard, will join the Sooners from Edmond.
"Skylar Vann produces," said Coale. "She is a 'jack of all trades' player - an athlete who can and does contribute up and down a stat sheet. There's something integral about a player who produces night in and night out. We're excited about adding her competitive spirit and her potential to our roster. "
While at Deer Creek High School, Vann scored 1,605 points in her career and pulled down 1,062 rebounds. As a senior in 2019-20, she averaged 18.9 points per game to lead the No. 4 team in the state in scoring and grabbed 10.2 rebounds per game in addition to 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Vann was a three-time first-team All-COAC selection in her prep career and the 2019-20 COAC Offensive Player of the Year. She was tabbed to the 2019-20 Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association's All-State team for the Large School West division.
Vann was named an All-State Honorable Mention by the Tulsa World in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and was a member of the Oklahoman's All-State third team in 2018-19 and an honorable mention in 2017-18.
Additionally, Vann was named to Max Preps' Oklahoma All-State second team this season.
Vann joins Heavenly Greer and Navaeh Tot in the Sooners' 2020-21 signing class.