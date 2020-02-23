Oklahoma wrestlers claimed eight of 10 matches against Fresno State in a 25-5 victory for the Sooners on Sunday in Norman.
OU (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) got a major-decision victory from Jake Woodley at 197 pounds (20-7), in addition to wins by Justin Thomas at 157 (4-3 tiebreaker), Anthony Mantanona at 174 (7-4), Darrien Roberts at 184 (5-3), Christian Moody at 125 (6-1), Anthony Madrigal at 133 (6-4), Dom Demas at 141 (3-1) and Jacob Butler at 149 (4-2).
The Sooners will next compete at the Big 12 Championships, March 7-8 at the BOK Center.