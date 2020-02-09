Iowa State picked up its first wrestling dual win in Norman since 2015 Sunday with a 22-14 win over Oklahoma.
The Sooners (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) won two of the three ranked matchups, but took four major decision defeats to end any hopes for a comeback win against the No. 18 Cyclones (7-3, 4-1).
Oklahoma picked up victories at 133 pounds by Anthony Madrigal (8-6 decision), 141 by Dom Demas (6-4), 157 by Justin Thomas (fall, 4:23) and 197 by Jake Woodley (7-3).
The Sooners will be back at home Friday to face Air Force in a 7 p.m. match at McCasland Field House.