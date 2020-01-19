The Oklahoma wrestling team jumped to an early lead Sunday, then held on for a 22-18 win over West Virginia at McCasland Field House in Norman.
OU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) took a lead with wins from Christian Moody at 125 pounds (8-4 decision) and Anthony Madrigal at 133 (20-4 technical fall) to open the match.
West Virginia (3-8, 0-2) picked up six points via pin at 141, but the Sooners would later add victories by Jacob Butler at 149 (10-0 major decision), Justin Thomas at 157 (7-5), Anthony Mantanona at 174 (8-0 major decision) and Darrien Roberts at 184 (7-3).
Oklahoma travels to North Dakota State and South Dakota State next weekend.