The Oklahoma wrestling team closed out the nonconference portion of its dual match schedule Sunday with a 35-6 win over Ohio in Athens, Ohio.
The Sooners won eight of the 10 matches, including pins by Dom Demas at 141 pounds, Justin Thomas at 157 and Anthony Mantanona at 174.
Other OU winners were Christian Moody (125), Anthony Madrigal (133), Jacob Butler (149), Darrien Roberts (184) and Jake Woodley (197).
The Sooners (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) return home to face West Virginia at McCasland Field House in Norman on Jan. 19.