Oklahoma's Dom Demas won the title at 141 pounds at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York on Sunday.
Demas, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, won the tournament's Hammer Award, given to the top wrestler in each class, for the second consecutive season with a first-period fall over Nebraska's Chad Red in the finals. The sophomore went 3-0 on the day, also picking up a 10-2 major decision over George Mason's Alex Madrigal and a 13-10 decision over Nebraska's Christian Miller.
At 133, Anthony Madrigal beat DJ Fehlman of Lock Haven by fall and had a 6-3 win over Nick Farro of Lehigh. He went 2-2 at the tournament and improved to 4-1 against ranked competition.
Darrien Roberts swept his way through the 184-C pool with a pin of Lachlan Rosato (Davidson) and a pair of decisions. Jacob Butler, who picked up his first win as a Sooner at least week's Michigan State Open, went 3-0 in the 149-B pool.
At 174 pounds, Anthony Mantanona pinned Kimball Bastian of Utah Valley in 1:52. Justin Thomas (157-A) and Jake Woodley (197-A) also went 2-1 to take third place in their respective pools.
The Sooners are back in action Saturday at the Kent State Tri, where they will face Kent State and Michigan State.