The Oklahoma wrestling team closed out its road trip Sunday with a 23-16 loss to South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Sooners (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) claimed four of the 10 matches, with victories by Anthony Madrigal at 133 pounds (6-0 decision), Dom Demas at 141 (8-2), Justin Thomas at 157 (16-3 major decision) and Anthony Mantanona at 174 (fall, 5:39). Mantanona improved to 7-0 on the season with his victory.
OU will face Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Saturday at McCasland Field House in Norman.