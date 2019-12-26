NO. 4 OKLAHOMA VS. NO. 1 LSU
Peach Bowl College Football Semifinal
3 p.m. Saturday
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: Tunein.com
Records: Oklahoma 12-1; LSU 13-0
Last meeting: On Jan. 4, 2004, LSU defeated OU 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
All-time series: Tied at 1-1
Weather forecast: Cloudy with sprinkles developing in the afternoon. Kickoff temperature outside: 64°
Line: LSU by 13 ½. Over/under: 76
When Oklahoma passes
CeeDee Lamb is the Sooners’ biggest weapon and is coming off an eight-catch, 173-yard performance in the Big 12 title game. Jalen Hurts threw for 300-plus yards in four of his first eight games, but hasn’t hit that mark in five straight weeks. LSU is opportunistic in the secondary with interceptions in nine of its past 10 games (16 total including five in the past two games). LSU also has 12 sacks in the past three games.
Stat to know: 1
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has one touchdown reception in the past three games (TCU, OSU, Baylor) which equals the same amount as CeeDee Lamb.
GUERIN EMIG: The Sooners can do some damage as long as Jalen Hurts can get the ball to CeeDee Lamb. The Big 12 Championship was proof of that. The problem is LSU will stick Derek Stingley, one of the nation’s premier cover cornebacks, on Lamb and will use Thorpe Award-winning safety Grant Delpit to protect the middle of the field.
Advantage: Tigers
When Oklahoma runs
With the suspension of Rhamondre Stevenson, running back Kennedy Brooks will be extremely important for the OU offense. T.J. Pledger will be elevated to a backup role but only has eight carries for 62 yards this season. Jalen Hurts has a team-high 1,255 rushing yards but has only averaged 2.5 per carry in the past two contests (39 rushes for 99 yards). The LSU defense has held 12 of 13 opponents to less than 150 rushing yards
Stat to know: 102
In Oklahoma’s only loss, the Sooners rushed for 102 yards at Kansas State. OU couldn’t establish the run and had a season-low 28 carries. Running the ball has been important.
GUERIN EMIG: This is where OU must make some hay. LSU’s defensive line is good but nowhere near the class of, say, Clemson’s or Ohio State’s. Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 212 yards against LSU on Nov. 16. The combination of Hurts and Kennedy Brooks must exceed that total for OU to hang in.
Advantage: Sooners
When LSU passes
The Tigers’ revitalized offense has been sparked by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who has thrown 48 touchdown passes this season. His top targets have been Ja’Marr Chase (73 receptions for 1,498 yards) and Justin Jefferson (88 catches, 1,207 yards). Oklahoma only has seven interceptions this season. Parnell Motley and Tre Brown will try to guide the OU secondary. Jaden Davis could play a big role as well.
Stat to know: 0
Oklahoma has not allowed a 300-yard passer this season. Joe Burrow has thrown for 300 yards in 11 of 13 games this season.
GUERIN EMIG: Expect Alex Grinch to stick Parnell Motley on Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase and Tre Brown on 1,000-yard receiver Justin Jefferson. That leaves OU still needing to account for stud wideout Terrace Marshall and tight end Thaddeus Moss. Oh, and the quarterback throwing to them — Heisman winning Joe Burrow.
Advantage: Tigers
When LSU runs
The health of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was closely watched this week. If a hamstring injury keeps him from playing Saturday, the Tigers’ dynamic could change dramatically. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. Tyrion Davis-Price (60 carries, 270 yards) and John Emery (36 carries, 182 yards) will get the first look. Oklahoma’s rushing defense led the Big 12 (132.1 yards allowed) and ranked No. 32 nationally.
Stat to know: 100
LSU has only lost one game in the Ed Orgeron era when his team has a 100-yard rusher. That game was the seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M when quarterback Joe Burrow finished with exactly 100 rushing yards.
GUERIN EMIG: This was going to be another problem for the Sooners … until 1,000-yard rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained a hamstring injury in Peach Bowl practice. If Edwards-Helaire is 100 percent, the Tigers will have little trouble running the ball. If he isn’t, OU has a reasonable shot to make LSU one-dimensional.
Advantage: Depends on Edwards-Helaire’ health.
Coaching
The only head coaches with more College Football Playoff experience than Lincoln Riley are Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban. It’s nice company for the Sooners coach to be in but …
Stat to know: 0
Riley is 0-2 in CFP semifinal games with a 2017 loss to Georgia (Rose Bowl) and a 2018 setback to Alabama (Orange Bowl).
GUERIN EMIG: Fascinating matchups all over the board here. Lincoln Riley vs. Ed Orgeron is new school vs. old school, with Riley in search of a playoff breakthrough. How about Joe Brady, LSU’s first-year passing game coordinator, vs. Alex Grinch, OU’s first-year defensive coordinator? Or Riley vs. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda?
Advantage: LSU, with Brady trumping Grinch
Special teams
Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic has connected on all 17 of his field goal attempts and made all 48 of his PAT attempts. OU’s return game hasn’t been strong, in particular on kickoffs. The Sooners are No. 116 out of 130 schools averaging 16.9 yards per return. LSU has two punt returns for touchdowns this season, and Cade York is 21-of-25 on field goal attempts including four of 50 yards-plus.
Stat to know: 46
The Sooners haven’t had a kickoff or punt return for a touchdown since Dede Westbrook’s 71-yard punt return against Kansas in the 2016 season, which is a 46-game stretch. OU hasn’t had a kickoff return for a score since Joe Mixon pulled off the field earlier that season (51 games).
GUERIN EMIG: You’d like to think OU has an edge with Brkic, a kicker who hasn’t missed a field goal in his college career. Well, LSU counters with Cade York. He’s 21-of-25 on field goals. Both teams have good punters. Neither team will be expected to make a game-breaking play on kick returns.
Advantage: Push