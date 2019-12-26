ATLANTA -- Parnell Motley’s response was simply, “Oh, my goodness.”
The Oklahoma cornerback was informed Thursday during the Peach Bowl’s media day activities that LSU’s top wide receiver had labeled his secondary “slow.”
OU’s most outspoken player did not take the bait on this day, however.
“Watch the film, watch every play and what I do. It's all good,” Motley said. “We're going to sit in our corner. Our coach told us not to talk trash and be complimentary. That's what I do, be complimentary. They do a great job, great receivers, they have great hands and great speed. I'll leave it there.”
Motley is embracing OU’s underdog role heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked LSU on Saturday.
The Tigers are two-touchdown favorites, one of the heaviest margins against the Sooners in recent history.
“I like it. We got nothing to lose. We put our back against the wall. We've got to play with maximum effort,” Motley said at the College Football Hall of Fame. “We're going to sit in our corner and not think about anything, focus on us. Let the media take care of those teams and have takes on them.
“We don't want to be in the media anyway. We want to keep focused on us and let the doubters doubt.”
LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver, was asked about OU’s secondary.
“I see a lot of fast guys. A couple of them have tight hips, but some of them are slow, too. I think we'll have good matchups all around,” Chase said.
He was asked about Motley, specifically.
“Nothing stands out about him too much. I watch him … I don't know if he's that long. I don't really know how tall he is,” Chase said. “I see he's kind of fast. He'll try to put your hands on somebody just a little bit, but I'm ready for it. I want him to put his hands on me.”
Why does he want Motley to put his hands on him?
“Because he's going to feel me then,” Chase said.
The Motley-Chase matchup will be fun to watch.
According to ProFootballFocus analyst Cam Mellor, Motley has had an outstanding season against top wide receivers, only allowing 10 receptions against 19 targets. He hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass, according to PFF, while defending an opposing team’s top receiver.
LSU has a talented group of wide receivers.
Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall are the strongest trio of wide receivers the Sooners have seen in recent history. Chase enters the game with 73 catches for 1,498 yards and 18 TDs. Jefferson had a team-high 88 receptions for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. Marshall only had 545 receiving yards but added 10 TD catches.
Those statistics can spin defensive coaches in circles, but OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said he has faith in his group of Motley, Tre Brown and Jaden Davis.
“The excitement level is at an all-time high. That’s why you play -- to get to these types of games,” Manning said. “We have such a great opponent, particularly at wide receiver and quarterback. Their offense is exceptional.
“I feel like our guys are confident because of the work we have put in. Why would you feel otherwise? We’ve worked our tails off all year for this opportunity. We’re looking forward to it.”
Brown was asked about the LSU offense. His response paralleled what opponents often said about OU teams quarterbacked by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
“They are so ahead of everybody. They have the personnel. They have every player who can do what they want to do,” Brown said about LSU. “They have Joe Burrow, the Heisman winner. They have the Biletnikoff winner, the Joe Moore (Award) for the linemen. They have everything they need over there.”
Yet this challenge will be important, especially for the secondary.
“We’re excited. We’re trying not to get too hype in the moment. We’re focused. We’re not really on social media. We’re going to get ready for this game,” Brown said.
Winning the turnover battle will be important. OU’s defense only has 11 takeaways and the Sooners are minus-7 in turnover margin.
“(Turnovers) will be critical,” Manning said. “The turnover battle and the ability to make plays are the top two things that are going to make a difference in this game for both sides of the ball.
“Obviously protecting the football offensively and trying to create takeaways defensively and actually making plays. That’s everything in college football and pro football, too. We have to find a way to get that ball back.”
