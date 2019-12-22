ATLANTA -- Todd Blackledge had a front-row seat for one of Oklahoma’s best victories this decade.
The Sooners ended the 2013 season with a 45-31 victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl to stun the college football world.
Oklahoma is once again a heavy underdog against a Southeastern Conference school heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl. LSU is a two-touchdown favorite over the Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Blackledge was an analyst for the Sooners’ win over Alabama and he will join Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge to call Saturday’s 3 p.m. game between OU and LSU.
Does the former Penn State quarterback think the underdog role can provide motivation for the Sooners?
“I think it can work for a while, but ultimately when they kick it off, it’s about executing and it’s about outperforming,” Blackledge said. “For Oklahoma’s offense, it’s taking care of the football and not turning the football over. It’s about being fundamentally sound on defense and making LSU earn things. They can’t give up big, easy plays over their head.
“That motivation is good right now for when they prepare, but once they start to play, it comes down to a matter of execution and doing the little things.”
Blackledge said LSU is probably the best matchup for the Sooners and added that CFP schools Ohio State and Clemson are better defensive teams than LSU has been this year.
“I think Oklahoma will have the ability to move the football and score points in this game,” he said. “It’s just a matter of can they score enough? Because I think LSU can score as well.”
Blackledge recognized differences after calling Oklahoma’s season-opening win against Houston and the Sooners’ Big 12 Championship triumph over Baylor.
“I anticipated that their defense would be better this year than they were the last couple of years when they were in the playoffs,” Blackledge said.
OU had a strong first half against Houston defensively and faded some after intermission, Blackledge said. You could see the makings of a better defense, but you could also tell it was going to be a work in progress.
“I was very impressed with the way they played defensively against Baylor,” Blackledge said. “I know they gave up a couple of plays in the fourth quarter. That’s a credit to Baylor … defensively, that was as solid a game as I’ve seen OU play in a long time.”
The analyst also sees a different offensive attack led by OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts.
Like Oklahoma fans, Blackledge easily noticed the trend to becoming run heavy as the season progressed.
“Part of that is because Jalen is such a great runner, but part of that also was that I think Lincoln Riley wanted to play a little bit more complementary to help his defense as well,” Blackledge said. “In the last two years that Oklahoma was playing and going into the playoffs, I felt like they just felt like they had an offense that could just outscore anybody and that worked really well for them until they got into the semifinal.
“Then I think this year, they maybe started out that way but I think right after that Kansas State loss and right after the really close call with Iowa State, I think they started playing a little bit differently. They're not as explosive in the passing game as they've been in the past, but I think their run game really got strong. The way that Oklahoma was playing offense has really helped the way that Oklahoma can play defense.”