ATLANTA – Oklahoma is expected to be without at least three suspended players – Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges – in Saturday’s Peach Bowl game against LSU.
Tigers coach Ed Ogreron is aware of the news that came out of Norman last week, but isn’t letting it impact LSU's game preparation.
“I’m sure Coach (Lincoln) Riley has the same saying. We have the ‘next man up’ theory. We play 11 men on the field, we fight like Tigers and we don’t blink,” Ogreron said during a Monday arrival news conference. “This is a top program and they do a great job recruiting. I’m sure the next guy is champing at the bit and they may have their best game.
“So we don’t even factor that in. We don’t say ‘hey this is going to be an advantage, this is not going to be an advantage.’ … it’s about us and the way we execute.”
Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will have an arrival news conference at 3 p.m. It’s expected that the OU coach will be asked if there is an official update on suspended players and on the health status of Delarrin Turner-Yell.