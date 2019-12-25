ATLANTA – The LSU offense – powered by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow – has received well-deserved attention during Peach Bowl week.
But Tigers linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson wants to make sure that Oklahoma’s offense isn’t overlooked.
“They’re definitely a top team for a reason,” Chaisson said. “When you have your quarterback leading the conference in rushing yards with almost 1,300 rushing yards, that’s a lethal weapon, something you don’t see often in the game of football in this age.
“It’s going to be a task, a challenge that we’re put up to, but I feel like we’re well-prepared for it.”
Preparations continued on Christmas for both teams with afternoon workouts. The College Football Playoff semifinal game will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed 219 times for 1,255 yards this season. He’s been able to muscle for gains in short-yardage situations with half of his team-high 18 rushing touchdowns covering 3 yards of less. The graduate transfer from Alabama also has five runs of 30-plus yards.
When the CFP matchup was announced, the analysis immediately began.
One game stands out from top-ranked LSU’s 13-0 season.
The Tigers defeated Ole Miss 58-37 late in the season. It wasn’t the three-touchdown margin of victory that drew attention. It was that Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 60 yards, 46 yards and 35 yards.
Was this an aberration? LSU gave up 402 rushing yards against Ole Miss, but never allowed more than 146 rushing yards in the other 12 games.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said that Hurts and Plumlee are completely different, mentioning Plumlee is more of a straight-line runner while Hurts will try to set a defense up and then cut back on them.
OU’s play versatility will be challenging. Aranda compared it to a triple-option attack which forces you to say with your man.
“I feel like the mistake I made in the Ole Miss game was when we had a breakdown here or a breakdown there, I didn’t pull everybody to the side and get them together and say, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is where I went wrong. This is how we fix it,’” Aranda said.
It was uncommon for him as a coach to not do that, he said. He wants to make sure that his defense isn’t stressed and has players in position to make plays.
“Oklahoma will put you in that situation in a fast way, so we’re going to collectively play team defense,” Aranda said. “As adjustments come up, we’re going to have to make those adjustments as a team.”
LSU coach Ed Orgeron is confident in his defensive coordinator’s game plan for Oklahoma. He said they’ve worked on the Sooners’ top plays and have defended them well in practice.
Then he mentioned that fundamentals will be important.
“Obviously, with this team, you’ve got to tackle. You’ve gotta tackle to one-on-one and in space,” Orgeron said. “You’ve got to tackle Jalen. You got to cover CeeDee (Lamb). And if you do cover them, you’ve got to tackle them, so. It’s going to come down to winning you one-on-one as a tackler.”
Slowing Lamb will be important. A Biletnikoff finalist, Lamb has six catches of 50-plus yards this season, including five touchdowns.
“They try to get him the ball a lot,” said LSU defense back Grant Delpit, the Thorpe Award winner. “He’s truly a playmaker. They’ve got other speedy guys and guys that can catch the ball in the room. So it’s going to be hard to stop.
“But CeeDee is a great player. They’ve got a lot of talent in that room. It’s going to be a fun game.”