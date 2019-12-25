Riley adapting to personnel
Todd Blackledge will be part of ESPN’s broadcast crew for Saturday’s Peach Bowl contest between Oklahoma and LSU.
Blackledge has called a handful of OU games over the years. He’s been impressed with how Lincoln Riley has adapted to the strengths of his past three quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.
“He’s obviously very innovative and very creative,” said Blackledge, a former Penn State quarterback. “He’s kind of a young guy with an old football mind and soul. He kind of knows more than you think a guy should know about football. It’s not just offensive football, he knows about defenses and how to attack defenses.
“His football acumen is way beyond his years as a coach.”
Blackledge said Riley, like all great coaches, knows how to tailor his offense to fit his personnel.
“All three quarterbacks were very different guys,” Blackledge said. “He’s done a great job of molding what he wants to do in his core offense, his base offense, in particular around what the guy at the quarterback position does the best.”
Blackledge will call the game with Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge. Blackledge and McDonough have also called Oklahoma’s games against Houston and Baylor (Big 12 Championship game) this season.
Grass is indeed greener
The quarterbacks in the Peach Bowl — LSU’s Joe Burrow (Ohio State) and Hurts (Oklahoma) — have their respective schools in the College Football Playoff.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron thinks the transfer rule for graduate transfers is good for college football.
“There are some cases where a young man ought to transfer if the situation for him in that school is not right,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, on the other end with coaches, we have to choose the right transfers. And obviously we got it right and they got it right. Two fantastic young men that got their opportunity and made the best of it.
Orgeron said he’s proud of Hurts.
“I know him. I think he’s a great young man. I got to meet him at a couple of deals,” the LSU coach said. “He has great parents, outstanding character, and obviously very proud of Joe and what he’s done. Those two are very similar in character, and they’re team players.”
Keeping tabs on big plays
Two big-play offenses will be on display in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
LSU has the nation’s top offense. The Southeastern Conference champions average 554.4 yards per game. Oklahoma has the second-best offensive attack and is averaging 554.2 yards per game.
Both teams have quick-strike attacks.
Oklahoma has 47 plays of 30-plus this season, including 29 passes and 18 rushes. LSU has 43 plays of the same length this season, including 35 passes and eight rushes.
The Sooners defense will be tested by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who has thrown 19 passes for 40 or more yards this season. Oklahoma has only allowed four passes for 40-plus yards (a big improvement from last season when OU gave up 15 of those plays).
Busy Thursday
Both teams will go through the Peach Bowl’s media activities during a Thursday session at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
All of Oklahoma’s coaches and players — with exception of suspended players Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges — will be available for interviews from 8:45-9:30 a.m. It will be the first interview opportunity with contributors like Jaden Davis, Jadon Haselwood, Austin Stogner and Theo Wease.
LSU’s 45-minute session with media begins at 7:30 a.m.
The Sooners will practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the afternoon.