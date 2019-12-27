One final ride
Oklahoma seniors Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau could play their last game on the defensive line on Saturday.
Calvin Thibodeaux, their position coach, said he feels a sense of urgency from that group. They don’t want their OU career finished one game before a national championship game.
“Their approach all week has been really good. Then you look up and (fellow senior) Kenneth Mann, he continues to speak to the team,” Thibodeaux said. “When he speaks, you hear the conviction in his voice. It’s been great to have those guys.”
Thibodeaux fell short of winning a national championship twice in his Oklahoma career, losing to LSU in the Sugar Bowl (2003) and to USC in the Orange Bowl (2004).
“You want to maximize every opportunity that you get,” Thibodeaux said. “For these seniors, this is possibly the last opportunity to play in a game. We want to make sure their season continues.”
Conference pride
The question – deep in the heart of Southeastern Conference country – drew immediate attention during Friday’s media session with head coaches.
Is Lincoln Riley looking at the game against LSU as an opportunity to represent the Big 12? Or is the Sooners coach just focused on representing his football team?
“I do think it’s a chance to represent your league. I wouldn’t shy away from that,” Riley said with LSU coach Ed Orgeron sitting next to him. “I think you are, but I don’t think this is necessarily about the Big 12 versus the SEC or anything else.”
The Sooners’ last three bowl opponents have been SEC teams, and Oklahoma is 1-2. OU beat Auburn in the Sugar Bowl (2016) but lost College Football Playoff semifinal games to Georgia in the Rose Bowl (2017) and Alabama in the Orange Bowl (2018).
“Maybe I’m straddling the fence there, but I do see it as a chance to represent your league, certainly. Now this matchup is about Oklahoma and LSU. That’s certainly what it’s going to come down to,” Riley said.
“But these are big stages. I think it’s great representing your league, just getting here because, obviously, with the current format, not every league is going to be represented in the College Football Playoff. So we’re excited to be here and excited to play our best.”
Fun moments
During the head coach news conferences on the eve before a game, it’s generally basic questions and answers. But both coaches were able to draw grins.
The coaches were asked if they were familiar with the last time that OU and LSU met, which was the 2003 season’s Sugar Bowl. The Tigers won 21-14 in the national championship game.
Orgeron said he didn’t watch the game because he was coaching at USC at the time.
What about Riley?
“I remember watching it. I was probably like 15 years old at the time,” Riley joked, drawing laughter.
Orgeron was asked how LSU fans would show up for Saturday’s game.
“If the elevator at 6 in the morning in my hotel is any indication, it will be full of purple and gold,” the charismatic coach said.
Coaching Heisman finalists
Riley was asked about working with Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as well as Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts.
They’re different players, Riley said, especially given Hurts’ limited time on campus. His running ability separates him from the other two.
“There’s a lot of similarities too, the quality of those guys, the way they’ve been able to produce. All winners, all extremely competitive,” Riley said. “That’s the fun in it, when you have a new quarterback, is all the differences and building it around what they do well and being able to communicate with him what you want. So it’s been a fun journey.”
Doing some eligibility math
Caleb Kelly has enjoyed playing late in the Sooners’ season.
The Oklahoma senior has registered six tackles in three games this season. NCAA rules allow players to maintain redshirt status through four games.
But what if the Sooners beat LSU? Kelly would exhaust his eligibility if he’d play in a fifth game.
Riley was asked before the team headed to Atlanta if OU would petition to let Kelly keep his status despite playing in a fifth game. The logic was that five games would equal one-third of a 15-game season, just as four games equals one-third of a 12-game season.
“There’s ongoing discussions right now,” Riley said on Dec. 18. “I wouldn’t say ... There’s obviously a lot of different ways to look at that. This scenario with him is a little unique right now. I don’t know If I’m ready to say right now or even that we have a full decision yet but we’ll continue to hammer through it.”
Kelly mentioned that he’s had discussions with Riley.
“There’s this new thing that I’m hearing Coach Riley talk about where the rule is a third,” he said.
“It would be five games instead of just the regular four. That sounds really good to me. I wouldn’t have to worry about it and make whatever decision I wanted and be fine,” Kelly said on Thursday.
“That would be really cool. But honestly, I’ve been doing my best not to think about it and let the coaches tell me what to do. That’s been really helpful to me. Last year, I was real stressed with everything – do I redshirt? Do I not? It’s best for me to just play football.”