Peach Bowl

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (middle) drops back to pass against LSU in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Hurts set a number of school records in his only season at OU. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Apologetic Bookie

Brendan Radley-Hiles circled the Oklahoma locker room apologizing to his teammates following a 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.

The sophomore nickel back was ejected early in the second quarter for targeting. His absence further stressed a defense already without starting strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (broken collarbone) and defensive end Ronnie Perkins (suspension).

“It was very selfish on my part. It hurt my team. I’m very sorry,” Radley-Hiles said. “I apologize to my team, to Sooner Nation and everybody who supported us throughout this year.”

Why was it important for him to apologize to every teammate?

“Because as a man, you’ve gotta take responsibility for your actions. I take full responsibility,” Radley-Hiles said. “I just want every player and every coach, every staff member, everybody that traveled with us here to know how genuinely apologetic I am for the situation. I just wanted to look everybody in the eyes when I did it.”

Hurts assaults record book

While Jalen Hurts’ lone season at Oklahoma ended short of his national championship goals, the quarterback did set a number of school records.

Hurts set the OU single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,298 yards, which topped Jack Mildren’s 1,289 yards in 1971). He also tied Mildren’s school-record of 20 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his passes (15-of-31, 217 yards) for the only time this season. He also rushed for 43 yards, his second-lowest total this season.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jalen,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “He did a great job for us. He was a great leader for us. I’m really happy I got to be a part of his football journey.

“He was a part of mine. It takes a really extraordinary person to do that. He is an extraordinary person. I’m really happy that he came and spent this year with us.”

No official word from Lamb

CeeDee Lamb didn’t reveal his future plans, but it’s highly likely the prolific wide receiver has played his final game at Oklahoma. Lamb leaving for the NFL draft was even hinted at by Jadon Haselwood when the freshman was asked about the position next season.

“We definitely hold ourselves to a high standard,” Haselwood said. “Now that CeeDee is gone, we’re trying to bring it way higher than it was this year.”

Lamb has 24 career catches of at least 40 yards, which would surpass Ryan Broyles’ (2008-11) school record. He had a 51-yard reception in the first quarter and had four catches for 119 yards against the Tigers.

Lamb sits in third place on the school’s career receiving yards list (3,292), behind Broyles (4,586) and Sterling Shepard (3,482).

Lamb reflected on the season.

“Despite the loss, we had a great season with a great team,” Lamb said. “All the accomplishments, all the brotherly love that we had together in the locker room. You can’t take away the friendships. All of the guys keep building bonds with everyone, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Riley on missing players

Radley-Hiles’ ejection came on a night the Sooners were already missing starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to a broken collarbone and three more players — starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, No. 2 running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman receiver Trejan Bridges — to suspensions.

“Certainly, of course, you love to go into these games with every single player healthy and every player feeling good and available and all that,” Riley said, “especially when you’re playing another great team. That wasn’t the hand we were dealt. Honestly, that hasn’t been the hand we’ve been dealt all year.

“It’s been one of those years here. And despite all that, we were able to win a fifth straight Big 12 championship, able to get back here to the College Football Playoff… So, I’ll be happy to talk about the guys that did play, though.”

See the best images from Saturday’s Peach Bowl

Tags