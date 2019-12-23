Looking for new ‘Trouble’ in secondary
Oklahoma’s Delarrin Turner-Yell isn’t expected to play in the upcoming Peach Bowl contest against LSU, OU coach Lincoln Riley said Monday.
“He got hurt in practice,” Riley said. “Right now, our expectation is that he will not play. But we’ll see how the week goes on.”
The strong safety, who is nicknamed “Trouble,” is believed to have suffered a broken collarbone last week. Turner-Yell has started all 13 games this season, and has the second-most tackles on OU’s roster.
A possible replacement for Turner-Yell would seem to be Justin Broiles, but Riley said there are plenty of candidates.
“Coach (Alex) Grinch has done an outstanding job of developing those guys. We’ve had a lot of bumps and bruises throughout the year. We’ve played a lot of different lineups,” Riley said. “As we’ve talked about so much, especially at the beginning of the year, it seemed like a hot topic when we were playing so many different players.
“Times like this is when those things matter … Justin has had a very strong year for us but we have a lot of players who have as well. We’ll put the best ones out there. We know we have guys who are experienced (and) are ready to play well.”
Riley also said Adrian Ealy and Brendan Radley-Hiles “are doing fine.” Both left the Big 12 Championship game win over Baylor with injuries.
Wait-and-see for Edwards-Halaire
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to progress following a hamstring injury incurred last week.
Tigers coach Ed Ogreron was asked about the player’s status following Monday’s practice.
“Clyde’s doing a little bit better,” Ogreron said. “He’s off the crutches and he’s off the scooter. We’re going to see if he can do something tomorrow. It’s going to be a day-by-day deal. But I promise you this, it’s a little bit better than I thought last week.
“He has a chance to play. I don’t know if he’s going to play. It’s going to be day-by-day.”
The junior was a first-team All-SEC selection after rushing for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. He’s also added 50 receptions for 399 yards and another score.
A different look
LSU’s Rashard Lawrence played against OU’s Jalen Hurts when the quarterback was at Alabama.
What does he think about Hurts’ new look?
“He’s a better pocket passer now. He can still run but he doesn’t mind sitting in the pocket,” Lawrence said. “He’s got great receivers. So for us, really, we’ve just got to try to keep him contained. He’s going to make plays and we know that, but we’ve got to just try to contain him.”
No rest on Christmas Eve
Oklahoma will hold its first football practice in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.
The Sooners will work out at Georgia State Stadium, which was formerly Turner Field and home of the Atlanta Braves.
The day will start with a media opportunity. Bill Bedenbaugh (offense) and Alex Grinch (defense) will be available along with three offensive players and three defensive players.
OU will hold a 45-minute session beginning at 8:30 a.m.